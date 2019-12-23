The 40-year-old appeared in court this morning charged with assault by beating

Everything we know about Caroline Flack’s court appearance

Caroline Flack appeared in court this morning charged with assault by beating.

The 40-year-old TV presenter pled not guilty to the charges relating to an alleged incident which took place at her home in Islington, London in the early hours of Thursday December 12th.

Metropolitan Police were called to her home after it was reported that a man was injured.

It has been reported that during this morning’s proceedings Caroline’s defence team presented the judge with a statement that said Lewis Burton does not support the prosecution case, and does not consider himself a victim.

The prosecution, however said that Lewis had a “significant injury to his head”.

The couple appeared in Highbury Magistrates Court in Islington, and while Lewis said he would support his girlfriend at the hearing, the pair arrived and entered separately.