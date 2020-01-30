Eve Gale has branded THIS Love Island couple as ‘fake’

The 20-year-old's twin sister is still in the villa

Ex-Islander Eve Gale has hit out at one Love Island couple, branding them as “fake.”

The 20-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell with her twin sister Jess Gale, but she has since left the ITV show.

Jess is currently coupled up with another bombshell, Luke Mabbott.

Speaking to Metro, Eve said that Paige Turley is not as into Finley Tapp as he is into her.

Giving a further opinion on her ex-fellow Islanders she revealed she thought Mike and Leanne would win the show.

Talking about her departure, Eve said she was ready to leave the villa as she didn’t click with anyone in there.

“I felt very ready to go, I found it hard in the villa as I didn’t click with anyone.”

“I felt ready and happy and excited to come back as I was missing home a lot and I was excited to see my friends and family.”

“I think everything happens for a reason,” she added.

Eve said she thinks the public reaction to her and her sister was “negative”.

“I think the reception of us has been quite negative, to be honest. It’s unique, and people thought ‘how does this work?’ But it was new and I feel like people were shocked by us.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.