Evangeline Lilly sparks outrage by refusing to self-isolate amid COVID-19 outbreak

Evangeline Lilly has sparked outrage as she’s refusing to self-isolate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many celebrities have encouraged their fans to self-quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but Evangeline is determined to live her life as normal.

Posting a photo of her ‘morning tea’, the Avengers actress wrote: “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp.”

“They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

Fans were quick to express their concern in the comment sections, and begged the actress to stay at home with her family.

But in response, Evangeline said: “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

The 40-year-old also said she believes the government is abusing its power by encouraging people to stay indoors.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she wrote.

“It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

“There’s ‘something’ every election year,” she added.

