Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova announce the birth of their third child

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have announced the birth of their third child.

The couple welcomed a baby girl on January 30th, 2020, and confirmed the news on Thursday night via Instagram.

Anna, who had a c-section, shared two sweet photos that were taken just seconds after their daughter was delivered.

She simply captioned the posts: “My Sunshine 01.30.2020.”

Enrique also shared an adorable photo of him holding his baby girl.

The newborn, who doesn’t appear to have a name yet, was wearing a cute pink and blue bow in all the snaps.

Enrique and Anna are already parents to 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, who they welcomed in December 2017.