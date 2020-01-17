Home Top Story Eminem sparks backlash after referencing Manchester Arena bombing in new song

Eminem sparks backlash after referencing Manchester Arena bombing in new song

People are really not happy about this

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Eminem has sparked serious backlash on social media, after he referenced the Manchester Arena bombing in one of his new songs.

This morning, the rapper dropped a surprise album called ‘Music to Be Murdered By’, which features the song, ‘Unaccommodating’.

In the song, Eminem addresses his feud with Machine Gun Kelly, before he appeared to make light of a terrorist attack that took place at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester back in 2017.

He raps: “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb as people were exiting Ariana’s concert at the Manchester Arena.

22 people lost their lives, including young children, and hundreds were injured.

Ariana has not yet commented on Eminem’s new song, but many fans have taken to Twitter to slam the rapper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR