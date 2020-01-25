Ellen DeGeneres responds to reports she’s set to interview Meghan Markle

We're SO ready for this!

Ellen DeGeneres has finally responded to reports she’s set to interview Meghan Markle.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ellen is gearing up to interview Meghan – marking her first TV appearance since stepping back from the Royal family.

And now, it looks like Ellen has confirmed the news in a video obtained by the MailOnline.

In the video, Ellen was asked, “Are you excited about maybe interviewing Meghan Markle?” and she replies, “Sure I’m excited.”

The news comes just days after a source told the publication: “Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That’s been in the works for quite some time now.”

Ellen has publicly defended Meghan and Harry in the past, and was even invited to meet their son Archie last summer.

After visiting their home in the UK, the 61-year-old praised the couple on The Ellen Show.

She said, “I see them get attacked and it’s not fair. They are two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they’re doing so much good for the world.”