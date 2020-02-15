Eilish O’Carroll opens up about finding love after coming to terms with her sexuality

The actress was happily married to a man before she came out as gay

Eilish O’Carroll has opened up about finding love, after coming to terms with her sexuality.

The Mrs Brown’s Boys star appeared on The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special last night with her “wonderful” partner Marian O’Sullivan, and the pair opened up about their relationship.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy, Eilish revealed she was happily married to her husband when she realised she was gay.

She said: “I had to admit to myself that I had an issue with my sexuality. It threw my whole world upside down. I had no clue.”

“I was married, very happily married. My husband was extremely supportive because he was the only one I could confide in. And I came back to Ireland and I hid.”

“Then I stopped hiding. Loneliness outweighed the guilt. I said, ‘I need to find out who I really am.'”

Eilish then met her current partner Marian at a support group for lesbians over 40 in Cork, which is run by LINC.

She said: “Eventually I met Marion this wonderful lady here beside me.”

The couple also revealed that they don’t live together, as Eilish has a house in Dublin, and Marian stays in Cork.

But their set up works well for them, as they spend a lot of time together on the road.

Marian, who is a stage manager with Mrs Brown’s Boys, explained: “It’s only happened really in the last two years because Eilish used to live in West Cork so it’s relatively new.”

“But we work together so we’re together 24/7 when we’re on the road.”