Ed Sheeran makes HUGE career announcement on Instagram

Ed Sheeran has officially announced that he’s taking a break from music.

Ed described that he is taking time out after being “non stop” since 2017.

The musician explained that he wanted to get more life experience and travel to get inspiration to pen new lyrics and songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Dec 24, 2019 at 4:00am PST

“I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.”

“To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya – and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing.”

“I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

Ed began his last tour in 2017, and wrapped it up in August of this year. He announced that he would be taking an 18 month break from touring at the time.

