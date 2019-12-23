Ed Sheeran lashes out at fat shaming internet trolls

He was bullied for his weight online

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his whopping four stone weight loss in a poignant discussion about fat shaming.

The singer revealed that he was bullied for his weight online, and ever deleted his Twitter following the abuse.

Speaking on the Behind The Medal podcast, he said he never considered his physique until the trolling began.

“I never had insecurities and people pointed them out — your brain starts thinking about them.”

He added: “It all stems from other people’s insecurities.”

“So many people have things they’re insecure about so it makes them feel better to point out someone else’s.”

He highlighted that people who bully others are often insecure about the same aspect of themselves.

“Because half the people that would point out that I’m fat are probably fat themselves.”

He added that he avoided being in his first few successful music videos, as he compared himself to other male musicians.

“I wasn’t in my first three or four videos.”

“I was the same sort of age as the One Direction boys and Justin Bieber and all these people who had six-packs and I was kind of like, “Oh, should I look like this?”

The hitmaker is currently taking a short break from making music to focus on his family.

