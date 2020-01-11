The TV presenter has branded her 'weak, manipulative, spoilt and irritating'

Eamonn Holmes under fire over his ‘disgusting’ comments about Meghan Markle

Eamonn Holmes has come under fire, after he branded Meghan Markle ‘manipulative, spoilt and irritating’.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step down as ‘senior’ members of the Royal family – and the news hasn’t sit well with a lot of people.

Responding to Meghan and Harry’s decision on Talk Radio, Eamonn launched into a harsh rant about Meghan during a chat with journalist Dawn Neesom.

Dawn said: “They should just leave now, drop the titles, we pay them no more and they disappear and live the life they choose, and I don’t care if we don’t see or hear from them again.”

Eamonn Holmes has no sympathy for Meghan Markle: “I just find her incredibly irritating. I’ve never met her but I look at her and I think ‘I don’t think I’d like you in real life.’ Awful, woke, weak, manipulative, spoilt…”@EamonnHolmes | @DawnNeesom | #Megxit pic.twitter.com/waeO0WurR3 — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) January 9, 2020

Eamonn then said: “I agree with you especially in America where they’ll all love this and they’ll be gormlessly looking at her and she’s playing the role of her life.”

When Eamonn’s co-host noted that they’ve never met Meghan, he replied: “I’ve never met her either but I look at her and I think ‘I don’t think I would like you in real life.'”

“You are just that awful, woke, weak, manipulative, spoilt. What I have met is lots of people in TV series from America who are mollycoddled beyond belief with PR people around them,” he continued.

“Maybe she’s just somewhat spoilt. They may both be somewhat damaged, but she is a manipulator, she is a controller, you mark my words.”

Eamonn’s brutal comments about the Duchess of Sussex sparked a huge reaction on Twitter.

Eamonn Holmes:

“I’ve never met Meghan but I look at her and think ‘I don’t think I’d like you in real life.'” Me:

“I’ve never met Eamonn Holmes but I look at him and think ‘my god you’re an almighty cunt.'” — Sid (@HertsSid) January 10, 2020

The same Eamonn Holmes who was reprimanded by ITV for using anti-Black, racially charged language when he described Meghan Markle as “uppity.” Why are media outlets still paying him to provide racist coverage? https://t.co/vsOgD0FM6P — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) January 10, 2020

Harry and Meghan: “The media have treated us unfairly and we’re not prepared to accept it anymore.” Eamonn Holmes: “I’ve never met you, but here’s a list of negative character traits I’ve decided you possess based on the ramblings of Sarah fucking Vine.”pic.twitter.com/Sk8IPsYXww — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) January 10, 2020

Eamonn Holmes says he has no sympathy for Meghan

Well fuck me … another pale stale white old man doesn’t like #Meghan & goes on an almighty rant about her.

Did I miss Eamonn’s rant about #PrinceAndrew …. I’m sure that must have been a blinder😏 https://t.co/h3mIqiKDMA — BBERRYBETH (@bberrybeth365) January 10, 2020

Here’s Eamonn Holmes describing Meghan, someone he’s never met and knows nothing about as ‘manipulative’ and ‘spoilt’, while misusing the term ‘woke’. ‘I look at her and I think I don’t think I’d like you’? You wot? These pundits are utterly demented. pic.twitter.com/ATZaxbgvFF — E.H.James (@EddieHenryJames) January 10, 2020

“I’ve never met her but I look at her and I think I don’t think I’d like you” I’m surprised to hear this because I assumed Eamonn Holmes would have already met Meghan Markle when he described her as “uppity” last year. pic.twitter.com/haFHIjhEad — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 10, 2020

Eamonn Holmes you are truly mad..you don’t even know Meghan but yet you have so much negative things to say about her.Your attitude is disgusting. https://t.co/kC571hHk7r — TÉMI IDERA🖤 (@temi_ideraa) January 11, 2020

Some people also pointed out that just two months ago, Eamonn sparked an Ofcom complaint after he said Meghan had an “uppity attitude” on This Morning.

An ‘uppity person’ is someone who “behaves in an unpleasant way because they think that they are more important than they really are”.

But historically, the word was used in the US in the 19th Century as an insult to black people who “didn’t know their place”.

In response, ITV said Eamonn wasn’t aware of the word’s historical context, and confirmed that it wouldn’t be used in future.