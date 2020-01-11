Home Top Story Eamonn Holmes under fire over his ‘disgusting’ comments about Meghan Markle

Eamonn Holmes under fire over his ‘disgusting’ comments about Meghan Markle

The TV presenter has branded her 'weak, manipulative, spoilt and irritating'

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Eamonn Holmes has come under fire, after he branded Meghan Markle ‘manipulative, spoilt and irritating’.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step down as ‘senior’ members of the Royal family – and the news hasn’t sit well with a lot of people.

Responding to Meghan and Harry’s decision on Talk Radio, Eamonn launched into a harsh rant about Meghan during a chat with journalist Dawn Neesom.

Dawn said: “They should just leave now, drop the titles, we pay them no more and they disappear and live the life they choose, and I don’t care if we don’t see or hear from them again.”

Eamonn then said: “I agree with you especially in America where they’ll all love this and they’ll be gormlessly looking at her and she’s playing the role of her life.”

When Eamonn’s co-host noted that they’ve never met Meghan, he replied: “I’ve never met her either but I look at her and I think ‘I don’t think I would like you in real life.'”

“You are just that awful, woke, weak, manipulative, spoilt. What I have met is lots of people in TV series from America who are mollycoddled beyond belief with PR people around them,” he continued.

Credit: WENN.com

“Maybe she’s just somewhat spoilt. They may both be somewhat damaged, but she is a manipulator, she is a controller, you mark my words.”

Eamonn’s brutal comments about the Duchess of Sussex sparked a huge reaction on Twitter.

Some people also pointed out that just two months ago, Eamonn sparked an Ofcom complaint after he said Meghan had an “uppity attitude” on This Morning.

An ‘uppity person’ is someone who “behaves in an unpleasant way because they think that they are more important than they really are”.

But historically, the word was used in the US in the 19th Century as an insult to black people who “didn’t know their place”.

In response, ITV said Eamonn wasn’t aware of the word’s historical context, and confirmed that it wouldn’t be used in future.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR