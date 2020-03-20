Duffy shares new music – weeks after revealing horrific rape ordeal

Duffy has shared some brand new music with the world, weeks after revealing why she took a break from the spotlight.

Last month, the 35-year-old told fans that she disappeared from the limelight a few years ago after she was drugged, raped, and held captive for days.

Weeks later, Duffy sent a new song to BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, and shared a personal message on Instagram.

She wrote: “Hi Jo (Whiley). Hope you are well and keeping safe. Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @duffy on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT

“Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon.”

“Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won’t be mad, they are lovely people.”

“So here’s a song … here’s ‘Something Beautiful’. It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits.”

“I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown,” she added.

In her original post detailing the horrifying incident, Duffy revealed she had been held captive and raped over a number of days.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak.”

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.”

“But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes,” Duffy continued.

“I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can.”

“I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that. Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.”