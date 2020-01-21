Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes reveals another movie is in the works

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has revealed that another movie is in the works.

The 70-year-old confirmed that he will begin working on a sequel to the 2019 film once he has finished working on HBO drama The Gilded Age.

When asked about a new Downton Abbey film he responded: “Give us a break, guv. Not until I’ve finished the scripts for The Gilded Age.”

Just after the movie was released, producer Gareth Neame told Entertainment Weekly that they already had ideas for the next installment. “We’ve got some ideas about what we do next if it happened,” he told the publication

The 52-year-old explained that for the film to work, fans would have to be motivated to go to the cinema to see it.

“The fans have been used to watching all six seasons of the television show at home in the comfort of their living rooms and for this to work, the fans have to be motivated to get out and buy tickets and go to the theatre.”

“If the fans do that, then the movie will do well, and there will be an appetite amongst all of us to maybe revisit the whole thing,” he revealed. The film, which was released in September 2019 is set a year and a half after the TV show ended.

It grossed a total of €225.7 million at the box office worldwide.