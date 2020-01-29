The couple have made their first public appearance

Doireann Garrihy makes first public appearance with boyfriend Paddy Wilson

Doireann Garrihy has made her first public appearance with boyfriend Paddy Wilson.

The influencer and radio host is known for keeping her romantic life under wraps, but posed for photographs at this week’s Emirates in Ireland event with her beau.

The couple posed at the Nightmarket in Ranelagh, Dublin.

Paddy Wilson is an account manager for Event Fuel.

The couple were first publicly linked in December of 2019.

Doireann has previously only shared one snap relating to her relationship on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Event Fuel (@eventfuel) on Dec 6, 2019 at 10:55am PST

For the event, Doireann opted for a long black midi-dress with a polka-dot print.

Meanwhile, Paddy kept things casual in jeans and a shirt.

The influencer first shared a snap of her new beau over the Christmas period.