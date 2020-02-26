Designer remakes Caroline Flack’s dress in aid of mental health charity

Hasan Hejazi has created looks for a number of celebs

Following the tragic death of Caroline Flack, a number of people close to her have been making contributions to mental health charities in her honour.

Hasan Hejazi, a favourite designer of the late presenter, has made a poignant tribute to the star in aid of Mind – a UK based mental health charity.

Sharing a snap of Caroline at the 2019 National Television awards wearing a striking dress, the Manchester born designer announced that as a tribute to her, he will be remaking the gown in a new colour and donating some of the proceeds to charity.

“As a tribute to #carolineflack I will be remaking this dress in a new colour,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Launching tomorrow the “Caroline” dress with be available exclusively from my website for a short time only.”

“£100 from each sale will be donated to @mindcharity , a charity who provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.”

“Caroline wore this dress in January 2019 for the National Television awards. I was so happy that she had chosen to wear one of my designs for such a big event and so beautifully, for an independent designer like me it’s a huge deal.”

“I never had the pleasure of meeting Caroline in person but still I feel heartbroken and shocked like so many of us do that we have lost such a bright star.”

“I really hope that we can all learn lessons in how to treat others and create a safer and happier place for us all to live. Please #BEKIND”

The designer is a celeb favourite, worn by Vogue Williams, Laura Whitmore, Jourdan Dunn, Eva Longoria, Kylie Minogue, Fergie, Tess Daly, Cheryl and Nicole Scherzinger.

Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague also made a generous gesture following the star’s death, donating the profits from her entire new collection with PrettyLittleThing to the same charity.