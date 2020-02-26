Home Top Story Designer remakes Caroline Flack’s dress in aid of mental health charity

Designer remakes Caroline Flack’s dress in aid of mental health charity

Hasan Hejazi has created looks for a number of celebs

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE
Credit: JRP/WENN

Following the tragic death of Caroline Flack, a number of people close to her have been making contributions to mental health charities in her honour.

Hasan Hejazi, a favourite designer of the late presenter, has made a poignant tribute to the star in aid of Mind – a UK based mental health charity.

Sharing a snap of Caroline at the 2019 National Television awards wearing a striking dress, the Manchester born designer announced that as a tribute to her, he will be remaking the gown in a new colour and donating some of the proceeds to charity.

“As a tribute to #carolineflack I will be remaking this dress in a new colour,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Launching tomorrow the “Caroline” dress with be available exclusively from my website for a short time only.”

“£100 from each sale will be donated to @mindcharity , a charity who provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HASAN HEJAZI (@hasanhejazi) on

“Caroline wore this dress in January 2019 for the National Television awards. I was so happy that she had chosen to wear one of my designs for such a big event and so beautifully, for an independent designer like me it’s a huge deal.”

“I never had the pleasure of meeting Caroline in person but still I feel heartbroken and shocked like so many of us do that we have lost such a bright star.”

“I really hope that we can all learn lessons in how to treat others and create a safer and happier place for us all to live. Please #BEKIND”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HASAN HEJAZI (@hasanhejazi) on

The designer is a celeb favourite, worn by Vogue Williams, Laura Whitmore, Jourdan Dunn, Eva Longoria, Kylie Minogue, Fergie, Tess Daly, Cheryl and Nicole Scherzinger.

Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague also made a generous gesture following the star’s death, donating the profits from her entire new collection with PrettyLittleThing to the same charity.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR