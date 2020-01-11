Dermot Kennedy nominated for Brit Award

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has been nominated for a Brit Award.

He’s nominated in the International Male Solo Artist category, alongside Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Post Malone, and Tyler, The Creator.

Responding to the news, Dermot tweeted: “I’m a #BRITs nominated artist!!!”

”What a journey this has been so far, from busking on the streets of Dublin to selling out shows all over the world, and then to achieving the biggest selling debut album of the year in the UK by an international male artist…”

“I’m beyond grateful and I can’t thank you enough for all your support! X.”

This year’s ceremony takes place on February 18 in London, and will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Male Solo Artist Of The Year

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female Solo Artist Of The Year

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Group Of The Year

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D Block Europe

Foals

New Artist Of The Year

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song Of The Year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant

Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Tom Walker – Just You And I

Album Of The Year

Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, The Creator

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Ray

Lizzo