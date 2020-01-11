Dermot Kennedy nominated for Brit Award

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has been nominated for a Brit Award.
He’s nominated in the International Male Solo Artist category, alongside Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Post Malone, and Tyler, The Creator.
Responding to the news, Dermot tweeted: “I’m a #BRITs nominated artist!!!”
”What a journey this has been so far, from busking on the streets of Dublin to selling out shows all over the world, and then to achieving the biggest selling debut album of the year in the UK by an international male artist…”
“I’m beyond grateful and I can’t thank you enough for all your support! X.”
This year’s ceremony takes place on February 18 in London, and will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Male Solo Artist Of The Year
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female Solo Artist Of The Year
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Group Of The Year
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D Block Europe
Foals
New Artist Of The Year
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song Of The Year
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Tom Walker – Just You And I
Album Of The Year
Dave – Psychodrama
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, The Creator
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Ray
Lizzo