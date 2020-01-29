The comedian was BOOED for his joke

David Walliams criticised for joking about Caroline Flack at the NTAs

David Walliams has come under scrutiny for poking fun at Caroline Flack at the National Television Awards last night.

The comedian was hosting a portion of the awards show when he made the jibe.

Caroline was arrested in December of 2019, and is set to face trial for alleged assault in March. The presenter has been maintaining a low profile since her arrest, jetting to the US to avoid the spotlight of the UK media.

While announcing the award for the best serial drama prize to Emmerdale, David was joined on stage by The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett and the show’s anonymous Hedgehog character.

Poking fun at Caroline’s recent bad press, David said:

“Thank you Joel – and so nice to see Caroline Flack back on TV as well.”

The comedian was booed by the audience after making the joke.

David Walliams accepted a National Television Award trophy for Best TV Judge on the night.

Caroline stepped down from her role as presenter of Love Island and Aftersun after the assault charge.