Dave Fanning shares tribute to Gerry Ryan ahead of the 10th anniversary of his death

Dave Fanning has shared a touching tribute to late pal Gerry Ryan, ahead of the 10th anniversary of his death.

The radio icon passed away on April 30th 2010, aged just 53.

Dave reflected on the year 1995, when he and his wife Ursula and two of their children temporarily lived with Gerry, his wife Morah and their children while their home was being renovated over a sex week period. An additional two minders also lived in the home.

“He’s the funniest man I ever met,” he told The Sunday Mirror.

“That was an experience. It was me, my wife, two kids and a minder alongside his wife, four kids and a minder.”

“Let’s just say it was different and six weeks together was enough,” he grinned. “It was brilliant, it was lovely.”

He continued: “It is really hard to believe that it has been 10 years.”

“I remember him as the funniest man I have ever met in my entire life who never told a joke. He could talk about anything and you would be on the floor laughing. Nothing was as funny as Gerry Ryan.”

Dave is set to feature on the upcoming documentary special about Gerry’s life which will mark the anniversary of his passing.