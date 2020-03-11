Home Top Story Daniel Radcliffe forced to deny claims he’s tested positive for Covid-19

Daniel Radcliffe forced to deny claims he’s tested positive for Covid-19

The actor was targeted by a fake Twitter account

Daniel Radcliffe has been forced to deny claims he has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, a fake BBC News Twitter account falsely claimed that the actor had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was posted by a page with the username @BBCNewsTonight.

The tweet read, “BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed.”

After being contacted by Buzzfeed News, Daniel’s publicist confirmed the actor hasn’t tested positive for Covid-19.

The Twitter account that posted the tweet has since been suspended for violating Twitter rules and guidelines.

