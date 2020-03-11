Daniel Radcliffe forced to deny claims he’s tested positive for Covid-19

The actor was targeted by a fake Twitter account

Daniel Radcliffe has been forced to deny claims he has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, a fake BBC News Twitter account falsely claimed that the actor had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was posted by a page with the username @BBCNewsTonight.

The tweet read, “BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed.”

Fake BBC account with 125 followers fake-infected Daniel Radcliffe with covid-19. Link resolves to a genuine BBC news alert page that hasn’t been updated since 2017. pic.twitter.com/vJk3gBEtQj — Jane Lytvynenko 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ (@JaneLytv) March 10, 2020

After being contacted by Buzzfeed News, Daniel’s publicist confirmed the actor hasn’t tested positive for Covid-19.

The Twitter account that posted the tweet has since been suspended for violating Twitter rules and guidelines.