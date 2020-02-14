Dani Dyer reveals she feels ‘lucky’ to have met ex Jack Fincham on Love Island

Dani Dyer reveals she feels ‘lucky’ to have met ex Jack Fincham...

Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer has revealed that she feels “lucky” to have met her ex-boyfriend Jack Fincham on the show.

The pair coupled up on the first episode of the programme and remained together until the end of the season, eventually winning the £50,000 prize.

Once the show ended, their relationship went from strength to strength with the couple moving in together shortly after they returned to the UK.

The pair parted ways in December 2018, but got back together before finally splitting in April 2019.

Appearing on The Independent’s Millennial Love podcast, Dani revealed that appearing on the ITV “saved” her.

“Before Love Island, I didn’t know what I was doing really. Love Island sort of saved me, which is really weird.”

“It just made me become who I am. I had my friends, I was having fun, I was working in a pub,” she revealed.

“But that wasn’t what I wanted to do long-term and I was like, ‘Do you know what, I’m just going to go on Love Island and have some fun and hope something comes of it.”

Dani revealed that she felt “very lucky” to meet Jack on the dating show.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen in Love Island. It’s very lucky to go on there and meet someone.”

“We was in Love Island, we won Love Island together. So that was a memory and that’s what I just look at it as rather than anything.”

Jack recently fathered a daughter Blossom with pal Casey Ranger.

While the pair are not romantically connected, they remain friends to parent their newborn.

Meanwhile, Dani has reunited with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.