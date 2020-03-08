Dani Dyer launches exciting new project with dad Danny Dyer

"I just love my baby and it's really great to be working with her," said the proud dad

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has announced the launch of an exciting new project – alongside her father actor Danny Dyer.

The dad and daughter duo are launching a brand new podcast together.

The new project, which has yet to be formally named, will be available to listeners via Spotify.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Dyer (@officialdannydyer) on Jan 29, 2020 at 3:27am PST

The podcast is set to cover a wide variety of topics.

Speaking to the Mirror, Danny said: “It’s going to be me and Dani talking about life and tackling some issues.”

“What are podcasts about really? People talking bullsh*t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on Mar 4, 2020 at 10:54am PST



“We talk about us, we talk about our father and daughter bond, we talk about climate change and stuff that people are talking about in the media.”

Touching on his fondness for his daughter, Danny said: “I just love my baby and it’s really great to be working with her.”

Dani has been kept busy with various projects since exiting Love Island, but this will be her first formal endeavour alongside her famous father.