Dancing With the Stars pro Ryan McShane reveals details of horrific assault

Professional dance star Ryan McShane has revealed that he was assaulted over the weekend.

Mere days after Christmas, the TV star was having dinner with friends in The Courthouse Bar in Lurgan, County Armagh, after which the assault occurred.

Posting to social media, Ryan bravely expressed that he intends to be fully recovered in time to take part in the upcoming series of Dancing With the Stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｒｙａｎ Ｍｃ Ｓｈａｎｅ (@ryan_mc_s) on Dec 31, 2019 at 4:59am PST



He shared a snap of his injuries to his feed, writing:

“Not how I wanted to enter the new year but on Sunday evening I was assaulted after having dinner with with my friends in my home town.”

He thanked the staff of the pub for helping him after the incident.

“Just want to thank the staff at the @courthouselurgan for looking after me… and my beautiful girlfriend @thaliaheffernan for always being by my side and looking after me, and keeping me smiling.”

Determined to get back on his feet, Ryan wrote:

“5 days to @dwtsirl live show, I will be fighting fit and ready to go! Much love Ryan.”

The dance pro thanked his girlfriend, top Irish model Thalia Heffernan, for supporting him throughout his recovery.

“Onward and upward,” she commented under his brave post.

The couple met when Thalia competed on the 2017 series of the show.

