Dancing With The Stars pro responds to rumours she’s dating Aidan Fogarty

Laura Nolan has responded to rumours she’s dating Aidan Fogarty.

The professional dancer recently spent Valentine’s Day with the GAA player, on a “double date” with Grainne Gallanagh and Brian Dowling.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Laura’s celebrity partner Brian admitted he’s “been trying” to make something happen between her and Aidan.

Laura then confessed: “Everyone has been trying. Everyone in hair and makeup, Brian and Grainne.”

But sadly, the world champion dancer has insisted her and Aidan are just “great friends”.

“We friend zoned each other and we get on really well. We are just friends,” she added.