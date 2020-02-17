Dancing With The Stars fans are NOT happy Brian Dowling was eliminated from the show

The TV presenter was in the bottom two

Dancing With The Stars fans are NOT happy Brian Dowling was eliminated...

Dancing With The Stars fans are not happy as Brian Dowling became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the dance competition.

Last night the 41-year-old TV presenter Salsa danced to Prince’s Doves Cry, but it wasn’t enough to impress the judges as he only scored 15 points.

Brian ended up in the bottom two with B*Witched singer Sinead O’Carroll, and after the dance off, all three judges voted to save her.

Meanwhile, Fr. Ray Kelly remains in the competition despite consistently low scoring from Brian Redmond, Julien Benson and Lorraine Barry.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the show were outraged that the beloved star was eliminated from the show.

Brian’s not the best dancer obviously but he’s miles ahead of Fr. Ray fecking mad whoever’s voting for him #DWTSIrl — Al (@IWR_Wrestling) February 16, 2020

Ah no poor Brian #dwtsirl

They shouldn’t be gone, this isn’t fair. — A M Ni Bhraonáin (@ailie77) February 16, 2020

Sinéad and Brian in the bottom two, while Fr Ray is safe? Absolutely ridiculous! Just go away man. #dwtsirl — John Dineen 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@johnmdineen) February 16, 2020

Shame about brian he didn’t deserve to go out tonight #DWTSIrl — Thewaitingroom (@outofsight68) February 16, 2020

I miss Brian 😢#DWTSIRL — Eimear Ní Mheachair (@mheachair) February 16, 2020

Dancing With The Stars returns on Sunday at 6.30 pm on RTE One.