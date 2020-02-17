Home Top Story Dancing With The Stars fans are NOT happy Brian Dowling was eliminated...

Dancing With The Stars fans are NOT happy Brian Dowling was eliminated from the show

The TV presenter was in the bottom two

By
Clodagh Meaney
-
Dancing With The Stars fans are not happy as Brian Dowling became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the dance competition.

Last night the 41-year-old TV presenter Salsa danced to Prince’s Doves Cry, but it wasn’t enough to impress the judges as he only scored 15 points.

Brian ended up in the bottom two with B*Witched singer Sinead O’Carroll, and after the dance off, all three judges voted to save her.

Pic: Kyran O’Brien

Meanwhile, Fr. Ray Kelly remains in the competition despite consistently low scoring from Brian Redmond, Julien Benson and Lorraine Barry.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the show were outraged that the beloved star was eliminated from the show.

Dancing With The Stars returns on Sunday at 6.30 pm on RTE One.

