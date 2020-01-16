The 52-year-old thought he may have to pull out of the show

Dancing With The Stars contestant will dance this weekend despite injury fears

Dancing With The Stars contestant Michael Carruth has confirmed that he will dance on the show this weekend despite injury fears.

Earlier this week, the Olympic boxer feared he may have to pull out of the programme entirely because of a leg injury.

However, it’s good news as the 52-year-old told RSVP Live that his confidence is back and he is ready to dance this weekend.

“I’m going for physio tomorrow, but I trained with Karen today,” he told the publication.

“That was our first time dancing [since the injury] she actually paid me a compliment which is not like her!”

He revealed that they had to adapt one part of his routine to ensure he doesn’t put himself at risk of further injuries.

“We’ve had to change one little bit of the dance so it doesn’t put too much pressure on my left calf, and the judges won’t even really notice that.”

“I’m delighted that my confidence is back and I’m ready to go,” he explained.

Michael is not the only contestant in jeopardy of injury, Father Ray Kelly recently revealed that he is suffering with sciatica and believes his days on the programme are numbered.

Dancing With The Stars returns Sunday at 6.30 pm on RTE One.