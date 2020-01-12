They are "currently receiving treatment"

Dancing With The Stars contestant ‘not dancing’ tonight due to injury

Dancing With the Stars participant Michael Carruth will not be taking part in the group dance during tonight’s show.

The pro-boxer is sitting the how out due to injury.

“Michael Carruth has sustained an injury and, as a result, will now not be dancing in the male group dance,” a statement from RTE reads.

“Michael is currently receiving treatment and we hope he will recover for next Sunday’s programme.”

The Irish boxer won a gold medal for the Emerald Isle in the Olympics in 1992.

Michael already has some dancing experience ahead of his Dancing With the Stars stint, having taken part in Celebrity Jigs & Reels back in 2006.

The boxer came in fourth place on the show at the time, with dance partner Dearbhla Lennon.

Last week, he and his dance partner Karen Byrne performed their first dance to I’m Shipping Up To Boston.

Michael did not blow the judges away with his skills, securing a score of 12.