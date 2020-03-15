Dancing On Ice’s Alexander Demetriou seen leaving Maura Higgins’ house

Alexander and Maura have been linked since her split from Curtis Pritchard

Dancing on Ice star Alexander Demetriou was reportedly spotted leaving Maura Higgins’ place of address this morning.

In new images obtained by The Sun, the skater can allegedly be seen driving away from the model’s home wearing a padded jacket with his hood up.

Alexander and Maura have been linked since her split from Curtis Pritchard – however the pair have never commented on the nature of their relationship beyond that of professional dance partners.

Alex is currently married to fellow ice skater Carlotta Edwards.

A source close to Alexander’s wife Carlotta told The Sun:

“This will devastate Carlotta. As much as her relationship with Alex has deteriorated, they are still married.”

“She was hanging on to a hope they might be able to fix the unfixable. But it seems very clear there won’t be a way back.”

“And seeing Alex emerge from Maura’s flat will be a real kick in the teeth.”

“I imagine it will be a bitter pill for Curtis to swallow too.”

A rep for Maura recently denied that her professional relationship with Alex had anything to do with her recent split from Curtis Pritchard.

Representatives for Maura Higgins have been contacted by Goss.ie for comment.