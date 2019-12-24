Dan Osborne sends Natalie Nunn ‘nasty messages’ after explosive threesome cheating claims

Dan Osborne has allegedly contacted Natalie Nunn following her claims that she engaged in a threesome with him.

Dan has faced a number of infidelity allegations in recent weeks, following wife Jacqueline Jossa’s sting in the I’m A Celeb jungle.

Model Chloe Ayling initially made the threesome claims a number of weeks ago, with Dan denying the allegation.

However yesterday Natalie alleged that Chloe’s story was true.

A source has claimed that Dan contacted Natalie in a series of “nasty messages” after she shared her claims.

An insider told The Sun: “Dan called Natalie and started sending her nasty messages saying she had ruined his day by speaking about the romp.”

“Dan had told Jacqueline he’d done nothing wrong, so to see this totally blindsided everyone around her.”

Natalie told The Sun previously that Dan had asked her to deny the threesome allegations.

She said: “It’s true, I had sex with Dan. I was drunk and it was a huge mistake.”

“As soon as Chloe’s story broke, Dan began messaging me. He was saying, ‘Deny it, deny it, deny it’. But I told him I couldn’t lie.”

Jacqueline Jossa’s friends have reportedly advised her to end her relationship with Dan.

“Her pals have had enough of her having to face embarrassing incidents like this,” the source claimed.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: