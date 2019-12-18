Dan Osborne ‘cuts off contact’ with women following cheating allegations

"He is doing whatever" Jacqueline asks of him

Dan Osborne has reportedly cut all contact with certain women following cheating allegations which followed him during wife Jacqueline Jossa’s time in the I’m A Celeb jungle.

The Big Brother star has changed his number since his wife won the show in a bid to get their relationship back on track.

“Jacqueline asked Dan to change his phone number so that other women can’t contact him and he was more than happy to do it,” a source told The Sun.

“He told her that he didn’t have a problem with it at all, and he is doing whatever she asks to prove that he is fully devoted now.”

“Jacqueline is staying with him but with the proviso that he cuts off contact with the women he’s been linked with.

“Dan just wants a fresh start and is willing to meet any terms Jacqueline has in order to stay together.”

Jacqueline recently appeared on the Lorraine Kelly show to explain that she is sticking by her husband amid the allegations.

Jacqueline said: “The thing is it’s really funny. We’ve been going through it for two years. This isn’t new for me.”

“To be honest I wanted to hit a restart button. It’s been two years of me basically giving him hell.”