Dan Osborne admits he did ‘things he shouldn’t have done’ in recent years

Dan Osborne has taken to social media to share his highs and lows of the past decade.

The Big Brother contestant has faced criticism in recent months, after being accused of infidelity a number of times. He has publicly denied all claims.

Posting to Instagram, he expressed that he did “things that he shouldn’t have done” over the years.

“How things can change in a decade,” he wrote, sharing a snap of himself a decade ago, alongside a recent family image.

“I was 18/19 in the first picture, now 28 and a lot has changed, I’ve turned into 4! Haha.. lots of ups and downs in the past 10 years.. been through some tough times but also had some amazing times!”

“Done amazing things that I never thought I would do, also done things that I shouldn’t have done, but I’m living and I’m growing as a person and ending this decade with a beautiful wife and 3 incredible children!”

He went on to say he was “lucky” to be in the position he is now.

“Feeling very lucky! Looking forward to what the new year has to bring,” he finished.

Following the allegations made against him, wife and I’m A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa stated that the couple are working towards saving and improving their relationship.

