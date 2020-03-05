The star has been silent on social media since the split

Curtis Pritchard thanks family for support following split from Maura Higgins

Curtis Pritchard has thanked his family for supporting him following his split from Irish star Maura Higgins.

Maura announced the couple’s split earlier this week in a brief Instagram statement.

Curtis has remained quiet online since the break up, but today broke his social media silence.

Posting to his feed, he shared a snap of himself with his parents and brother AJ.

“The people that always support me…..” he captioned the image.

He also shared a number of story posts supporting his brother’s new dance tour.

Today, Maura shared a post which had many fans speculating was a dig at her ballroom-dancing ex.

“A strong women never gives up on herself, but she may give up on you” she penned.

According to a friend of the couple, the pair tried to make things work before splitting.

A source told MailOnline: “It’s going to be a tough time for Maura.”

“She really tried to make things work with Curtis but unfortunately they’ve gone their separate ways.

“Most of her family and close friends are in Ireland, which will make this time even more difficult for her,” they added.