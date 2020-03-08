Curtis Pritchard reveals ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins brought out his “wild side”

The former couple announced their split earlier this week

Curtis Pritchard has opened up about his relationship with Maura Higgins – and breaking up with Amy Hart.

The Love Islander split from Amy in the villa during the summer of 2019, before he coupled up with Maura.

He and Maura split this month after being together since leaving Love Island.

In today’s issue of Weekend Magazine, Curtis revealed that Maura brought out a “wilder” side to him.

“I know people said ‘he’s acting’ but I don’t take that stuff on board,” he said of his time in the villa.

“This is who I am. I was not in there to play a game or hurt anybody.”

“I was completely happy with Amy and didn’t think there were any problems. But I was nervous and excited. Everything is heightened in there so you mix up emotions – love, lust, sex even. But Amy and I had more of a friendship in reality.”

“I’d only had one relationship before Amy… not on camera, so it was all new.”

“But Maura brought out a wilder more fun side of me, she makes me more open and excited. I couldn’t lead Amy on so I had to end it.”

Maura announced her split from Curtis in a brief statement posted to Instagram.