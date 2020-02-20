Curtis Pritchard responds to Maura Higgins’ ‘connection’ with Alexander Demetriou

He opened up about his thoughts on Maura leaving the show

Curtis Pritchard has revealed that he “wasn’t worried” in any way about Maura Higgins’ relationship with her Dancing On Ice partner Alexander Demetriou.

Maura was booted from the show over the weekend, after battling it out in the skate off against Paralympian Libby Clegg.

Speaking to The Sun’s Executive Editor Dan Wootton on talkRadio today, Curtis revealed that he understands the need for dance partners to have a connection.

“I’m from a performing background and you need to have a good connection with your dance partner.”

“I wasn’t worried in anyway,” he explained.

However, Curtis revealed that he thinks Maura should have gone through to the next week of the competition.

“I just want to say, I thought she did a better skate off. So… she should have been saved.”

His brother AJ agreed, adding: “Even my mum said on that skate off, she did a better dance.”

However, Curtis is looking on the bright side, saying: “I get to spend more time with her now.”