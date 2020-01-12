Curtis Pritchard caught ‘getting close’ to another woman on night out

Footage has emerged which allegedly shows Love Island star Curtis Pritichard engaging in a clinch with an unknown party-goer.

The star is in a relationship with Irish star Maura Higgins, but was allegedly spotted looking cosy at with a woman while out celebrating his pantomime performance on New Year’s Eve.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Curtis was partying at the O’Neill’s after his pantomime show when he started getting close to this girl.”

“He started embracing her, in the full view of the entire club. It was quite shocking given we all knew he had a girlfriend.”

“But in that moment he obviously didn’t care who saw him.”

Curtis and Maura have been together since they finished filming the summer series of Love Island.

The pair have been away from one another as their busy scheduled mean quality time together is a rarity.

Curtis is currently on BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer, while Maura takes part in Dancing On Ice while working on an upcoming beauty collection.

Neither Maura nor Curtis have responded to the claims, but fans have taken to social media to accuse the dancer of infidelity.

A source close to Curtis claimed that he denies the allegations.

However, the video footage does not clearly show whether or not the person in the clip is Curtis.

A representative for Curtis Pritchard has been contacted by Goss.ie for comment.