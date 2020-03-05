Curtis Pritchard breaks his silence after splitting from Maura Higgins

Curtis has been silent online since Maura announced their split

Curtis Pritchard has broken his social media silence following his split from Irish model Maura Higgins.

The couple were together for eight months after meeting during their stint on Love Island in the summer of 2019.

Earlier this week, Maura posted to Instagram to let her followers know that she was newly single, having ended things with Curtis.

She wrote: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.”

“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side.”

“We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”

Curtis has been silent online since Maura released the statement, and has not commented on the split.

However, last night he shared some behind the scenes snaps from his brother AJ Pritchard’s dance show AJ Live 2020.

He uploaded three Instagram stories, sharing two of them from AJ’s story, as well as AJ’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen’s story.