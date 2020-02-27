Courteney Cox shares more details about the Friends reunion

Courteney Cox has revealed that the Friends reunion we are all longing for will take on a talk-show like format.

Speaking to Kevin Nealon on Hiking with Kevin, the actress, who played Monica on the iconic series, divulged that the old cast will reunite to chat about the sitcom.

“So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited,” she said.

She continued: “We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great.”

“We really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had.”

“It’s gonna be fantastic.”

Over the weekend, Jennifer Aniston teased the reunion on her Instagram.

She shared a snap of herself, Courteney, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

“It’s happening… ⁣” she penned.