Courteney Cox shares emotional Friends throwback – amid reunion rumours

This is giving us all the feels!

Courteney Cox has shared an emotional throwback on Instagram, featuring her Friends co-stars.

The 55-year-old actress shared a photo of her, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow having dinner together before filming the last ever episode of Friends.

She captioned the post: “‘The Last Supper’ before taping ‘The Last One’ on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends.”



Giving us all the feels, Jennifer commented on the post with a string of crying emojis.

Although the show ended back in 2004, fans have always hoped that the cast would get back together for some sort of reunion.

And now, it finally looks like its happening – as the original cast have reportedly agreed to reunite for a one-off special.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special reunion episode will air on HBO Max – a new streaming service launching in May 2020.