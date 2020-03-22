Coronation Street and Emmerdale filming shut down amid coronavirus crisis

The shows will be suspended until "early summer"

Filming on hit ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale has been suspended due to the current global outbreak of COVID-19.

In a new statement today, a spokesperson confirmed that rather than reducing filming, it has now been completely suspended.

“ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March”

‘We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.”

“However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.”

“We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.”

It is not yet known if this will immediately impact the airing of the show in the coming days.