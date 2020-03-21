Conor McGregor urges Ireland to ‘stay vigilant’ amid Coronavirus outbreak

The MMA star people need to fight the temptation to go back to living their normal lives

Conor McGregor has urged the Irish people to “stay vigilant” as the Coronavirus continues to spread in Ireland.

The UFC champion wrote a message to his Irish fans, urging them to continue to self-isolate, even if there is temptation to get “back to living our normal lives”.

Sharing a video from last year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago, Conor,31, asked people to stick to social distancing recommendations.

“Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland,” he wrote.

“We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases.

“These are encouraging drops each day buy we are still above 100 a day. With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again.

“But now is the time we must remain most vigilant,” he added. “Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain.”

“Stay tight Ireland! We will do this! Together in unity! God speed to everyone around the world fighting this virus. We fight it side by side! ☘️🌍🙏❤️ Team work makes the dream work, God bless!”

The Proper No. Twelve founder has had a tough time amid the outbreak, as his aunt Anne passed away suddenly last week.

Although she did not die from the virus, the August McGregor creator asked fans to “sight tight” during the pandemic, adding: “we are all we got.”

