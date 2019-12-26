Home Top Story Conor McGregor shows up to The Olympia to support sister Erin in...

Conor McGregor shows up to The Olympia to support sister Erin in the panto

The millionaire was joined by his parents, Dee Devlin and their children

Conor McGregor turned up to Dublin’s Olympia theatre to support his sister Erin.

The mum-of-two is currently starring in the Christmas panto alongside social media star turned TV star James Patrice and former Xpose host Nadine Reid.

The MMA star was joined by his long time partner Dee Devlin and their two children Croia and Conor Jnr.

Panto visit from @thenotoriousmma tonight and his Family to support his Sister ❤️ #ErinMcGregor #PantoLand #CinderellaAtTheOlympia #TheOlympiaPanto #TheMcGregors

The father-of-two headed back stage to pose with the entire cast, with producer Stuart O’Connor sharing a photo on Instagram.

Erin’s daughter Taylor was also in attendance at the Stephens Night performance.

Panto & some family time🙏🏻❤️’look behind you’ 😂😂

