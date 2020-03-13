Conor McGregor shares poignant tribute to his aunt who passed away this week

The UFC star also spoke to fans about the Coronavirus

Conor McGregor has shared a poignant tribute to his aunt who passed away this week – amid talking to his fans about the Coronavirus.

The father-of-two took to Instagram to talk about the virus, saying that he believes Ireland can contain the illness.

Sharing photos alongside his daughter Croia, son Conor Junior and longtime love Dee Devlin, Conor explained that he often shakes too many people’s hands himself – and continuously picks up colds.

“I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you,” he explained.

“As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it.

“Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus.”

Conor, 31, then spoke about the loss of his aunt Anne, who sadly passed away this week.

Including photos of his beloved aunt in the post, Conor explained that he cancelled multiple talk show recordings this week when he was told she died suddenly.

“I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @tunneltotowers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away,” he said.

“I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening.

” I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you 🙏

“Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you,” he added.