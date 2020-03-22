Conor McGregor shares poignant and personal Mother’s Day message

Conor McGregor has shared a sweet Mother’s Day post to mark the special day.
The post is in celebration of his beloved mother Margaret and long term partner Dee Devlin.
Sharing a gorgeous selfie of his “queens” the MMA star wrote a caption full of adoration.
He thanked “the heavens” for his family.
“Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful Queens Margaret and Dee.”
“There is not a day goes by where I don’t thank the heavens above that I and my children, are tied to such an amazingly beautiful gene pool.”
“Class. Intelligence. Confidence. Moore/McGregor/Devlin”
His sister Erin McGregor has also paid tribute to their mum.
The Dancing With The Stars personality revealed that their mother “never put her needs before ours” in a moving tribute.