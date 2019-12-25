The MMA star shared photos of a room filled with presents and a brand new Lamborghini

Conor McGregor shares photos from his VERY lavish Christmas

Conor McGregor certainly knows how to spend his millions – but it looks like he has out done himself this Christmas.

The MMA star took to social media on Christmas Eve to reveal his lavish Christmas with his millions of followers.

Posting an array of photos on his Instagram page, Conor told his fans to “dream big”.

In the first photo Conor shared a picture of a brand new black Lamborghini, wrapped in a large red bow.

In more photos Conor shared pictures of his living room covered in toys for his two children: Conor Jnr and Croia.

The Proper No. Twelve founder also shared a family picture with the McGregor clan all wearing matching pyjamas.

The UFC star is taking some much needed downtime today, as he is currently in camp training for his comeback fight against Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas on January 18th.