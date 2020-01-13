Conor McGregor reveals he has ABSTAINED from alcohol on the lead up to UFC comeback

The Dublin star will fight Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas this weekend

Conor McGregor reveals he has ABSTAINED from alcohol on the lead up...

Conor McGregor has revealed he has abstained from alcohol on the lead-up to his UFC comeback.

The Dublin star is set to fight Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas this Saturday, January 18th.

Speaking to sports journalist Ariel Helwani, Conor admitted he hasn’t drank in “a couple of months, three or four months maybe”.

In the interview, which aired on Tuesday evening, Conor admitted he was “drinking all week last fight week” when he was getting ready to face Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I had venom in me, I don’t know why,” he explained.

After “drinking all bleedin’ fight week” against Khabib, @TheNotoriousMMA hasn’t had a drink during his #UFC246 camp. pic.twitter.com/MFpT6MAveo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

“I’ve made mistakes and I’ve been mad enough to admit them and to correct them,” he added.

But the father-of-two admitted he will enjoy a drink at his official after-party, which takes place in Las Vegas hotel Encore this Saturday night.

“I’ll have a few little sips of my Proper Whiskey at the after-party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Conor, 31, said he is set to make €80 million from the fight this weekend, admitting he pocketed €50 million from his fight with Khabib.