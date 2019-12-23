Conor McGregor celebrates Christmas with family visit to Santa

Conor McGregor today shared a sweet family snap of his Christmas traditions.

He took a trip with partner Dee Devlin and their two children to visit the man in the red suit – Santa Clause – in the run up to the festive day.

He shared that it is the first time his daughter Croia, just 11 months old, has ever seen Santa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 22, 2019 at 4:20pm PST



“First visit to Santa today,” Conor wrote.

“Santa told us that Christmas is the season of love and understanding!”

“To Love each other, and to Understand each other! It is all that matters! Merry Christmas everyone.”

The couple and their broad, including son Conor Jr, met St Nic in Arnotts amid a spot of shopping.

The former two-weight champion returns to the Octagon next month, after his family Christmas.

He will face fighter Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas.

