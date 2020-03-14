Conor McGregor asks fans to look after their friends and family – as he prepares for aunt’s funeral

Conor McGregor asks fans to look after their friends and family –...

Conor McGregor has asked people to look out for their friends and family – amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The MMA star had revealed this week that his aunt died, but clarified this weekend that she did not die of the Coronavirus.

However, the father-of-two asked his fans to look out for each other, as Ireland continues to enforce “social distancing”.

Sharing a photo of his aunt Anne on his Instagram page, Conor wrote:

“I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing. I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus.”

“As we prepare for her funeral I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead.

“As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead

“And from my family, thank you for your support at this sad time ❤️ 🙏,” he added.