Confirmed: P.S. I Love You sequel Postscript is being made into a movie

Confirmed: P.S. I Love You sequel Postscript is being made into a...

Postscript, the sequel novel to P.S. I Love You by Cecelia Ahern, is being made into a film.

According to Variety, the Irish author’s novel is confirmed to be adapted for the big screen.

Postscript was published in September of 2019, as fans of P.S. I Love You clamoured for a sequel to the beloved novel, which came out in 2003.

The novel picks up seven years after the first novel finishes, and focuses on main character Holly’s life.

Alcon Entertainment has reportedly acquired the film rights to Postscript, Cecelia shared on Instagram.

Alcon – who produced P.S. I Love You – will co-finance and co-produce the movie with Black Label Media.

A number of months ago, author Cecelia revealed that she was in discussions to turn her novel into a film.

“We haven’t got a screen writer or director, which we need, but it’s going to happen,” she told The Pat Kenny Show at the time.

The P.S. I Love You film was released in 2007, where Hilary Swank portrayed the main character. Hilary is reportedly interested in reprising her role.