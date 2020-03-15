Home Top Story Comedian Alison Spittle launches ‘covideo parties’ to connect people who are self-isolating

Comedian Alison Spittle launches ‘covideo parties’ to connect people who are self-isolating

"Basically let's all not go to the pub..."

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE

Irish comedian Alison Spittle has launched an ingenious method to connect people who are practising social distancing amid the COVID-19 global outbreak.

The comic is the brainchild behind the now popular “covideo parties” online, where a group of isolated individuals watch the same film at the same time and discuss it online.

The movement allows people the opportunity to connect and communicate without leaving their homes and risking their health or the health of others.

Alison uses her Twitter to allow the covideo party community to vote on what films to watch each evening.

Using the hashtag ‘CovideoParty’ participants can connect with other members of the group and chat about the film.

For tonight’s consideration, the comedian has asked her audience to choose between Matilda, The Flinstones, Goodfellas and Happy Gilmore, with Matilda currently taking the lead.

Top DJ Tara Stewart took part this weekend, joining the comedian in watching Legally Blonde and connecting hundreds of people who are currently at home alone.

“So @alisonspittle has come up with the BEST IDEA EVER where we all watch movies together SEPARATELY FROM OUR HOMES OF COURSE,” Tara posted to Instagram.

Irish Premiere of Dublin Oldschool at The Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin, Ireland – 21.06.18. Pictures: Cathal Burke / G. McDonnell

“The movement is called #COVIDEOPARTY and tonight we’re all watching Legally Blonde at 9pm.”

“Get involved on twitter and also I’ll be joining Alison on her insta live for some shite talking,” she wrote.

“Basically let’s all not go to the pub and watch movies in the most together way we can right now for some happy vibes.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR