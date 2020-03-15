Comedian Alison Spittle launches ‘covideo parties’ to connect people who are self-isolating

"Basically let's all not go to the pub..."

Irish comedian Alison Spittle has launched an ingenious method to connect people who are practising social distancing amid the COVID-19 global outbreak.

The comic is the brainchild behind the now popular “covideo parties” online, where a group of isolated individuals watch the same film at the same time and discuss it online.

The movement allows people the opportunity to connect and communicate without leaving their homes and risking their health or the health of others.

Do ye want to watch something on netflix at the same time and tweet about it — Alison Spittle (@AlisonSpittle) March 13, 2020

Alison uses her Twitter to allow the covideo party community to vote on what films to watch each evening.

Using the hashtag ‘CovideoParty’ participants can connect with other members of the group and chat about the film.

For tonight’s consideration, the comedian has asked her audience to choose between Matilda, The Flinstones, Goodfellas and Happy Gilmore, with Matilda currently taking the lead.

#CovideoParty

❤️❤️🤪Day 3 Sunday 🤪❤️❤️

Our netflix choices are

9pm GMT — Alison Spittle (@AlisonSpittle) March 14, 2020

Top DJ Tara Stewart took part this weekend, joining the comedian in watching Legally Blonde and connecting hundreds of people who are currently at home alone.

“So @alisonspittle has come up with the BEST IDEA EVER where we all watch movies together SEPARATELY FROM OUR HOMES OF COURSE,” Tara posted to Instagram.

“The movement is called #COVIDEOPARTY and tonight we’re all watching Legally Blonde at 9pm.”

“Get involved on twitter and also I’ll be joining Alison on her insta live for some shite talking,” she wrote.

“Basically let’s all not go to the pub and watch movies in the most together way we can right now for some happy vibes.”