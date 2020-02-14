Coleen Rooney hits back after Rebekah Vardy’s tearful appearance on Loose Women

The pair publically fell out in October 2019

Coleen Rooney has hit back after Rebekah Vardy’s tearful appearance on Loose Women.

Yesterday, the new mother appeared on the ITV panel show to discuss her recent public spat with her fellow wag, and former friend.

A feud broke out between the WAGs when Coleen publically accused “Rebekah Vardy’s [Instagram] account” of leaking stories about her to tabloid newspapers.

During her appearance on the show, Rebekah revealed she had been taken into hospital three times during her pregnancy because of stressors relating to the public feud.

“It was really, really hard, it is probably up there with one of the worst things I have had to deal with apart from being abused by my stepfather.”

“It was hideous. I don’t think I was prepared for what was to come,” she confessed.

Rebekah revealed she received a lot of online abuse following the scandal and even had nasty messages about her unborn baby.

“The trolling was the worst part for me and my family. This was a whole new level.”

“I had people messaging me saying nasty stuff, one ‘you fat, ugly rat, I really hope you and your baby rot’,” she revealed.

“I ended up with several anxiety attacks, I ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones.”

Last night, Coleen hit back, releasing a statement to The Sun newspaper through her agent.

Coleen has decided to proceed legally and doesn’t seem too phased by Rebekah’s emotional claims.

“Coleen remains confident in the legal process and sees no reason to take the numerous opportunities that have been offered to engage in further public debate in this matter.”

“She has nothing to add to what she has already said.”