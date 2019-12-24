The couple have been dating for three months.

Cody Simpson responds to claims that he CHEATED on Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson has responded to claims that he cheated on girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

The rumours came about after Cody was seen in New York City allegedly sharing a kiss with a mystery woman.

However, the star has flat out denied the claims.

In a statement to E! News, Cody’s agent confirmed “there is absolutely no truth to this story.”

“Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

The cheating speculation began when source told E! News they spotted Cody “dancing behind the DJ booth at Little Sister with a group of girls.

During which one of the women allegedly “kissed him on the lips.”

Miley and Cody have been enjoying a relationship following Miley’s split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Posting to social media, Miley reminded her fans to look after themselves this festive period.

“I think it’s super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season. Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweet treats we usually try to stay away from but alsooooo KEEP MOVING… Movement is an important ingredient to self love/care.”

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: