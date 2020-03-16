Claire Byrne forced to ‘film in her shed’ for her RTE show – as she has ‘symptoms of a cold’

The TV presenter is in self-isolation

Claire Byrne forced to ‘film in her shed’ for her RTE show...

Claire Byrne has been applauded online for continuing to work = despite being in self-isolation.

The TV presenter was forced to “film in her shed” for her series Claire Byrne Live on Monday night.

The official account for the RTE show revealed that Claire “has had the symptoms of a cold & based on the new advice from the HSE is self isolating.”

Despite her symptoms, Claire conducted an interview with Health Minister Simon Harris – and viewers flocked to Twitter to show her support.

“I’m in self-isolation so instead of joining you from the @RTENews studios, I am with you from a link in my shed” – Claire Byrne Claire has had the symptoms of a cold & based on the new advice from the HSE is self isolating. @SarahAMcInerney is in studio w the latest #CBLive pic.twitter.com/T7p7riD6sD — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) March 16, 2020

Claire Byrne broadcasting from her shed is the television content I never knew I needed in my life until now #cblive pic.twitter.com/zSMxHE6hNh — Sinead Farrelly (@Neady94) March 16, 2020

Ah jaysis Claire Byrne is self isolating #CBLive pic.twitter.com/2xyeN7ltuO — Kealyn (@KeeloGreenx) March 16, 2020

RTÉ broadcaster Claire Byrne is in self-isolation. She’s interviewing the Health Minister @SimonHarrisTD from her garden shed. #cblive |#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/WB9N84WzaH — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) March 16, 2020

